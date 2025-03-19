Bessent sees no reason for recession, economic data ‘healthy’

Evan Mancer, president and CIO at Cardinal Capital Management, discusses how tariffs are weighing on investors.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the underlying economy is healthy and there’s no reason for the US to see a recession, while rejecting the idea of assuring there cannot be a downturn.

“I can’t guarantee anything,” Bessent said in an interview Tuesday with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, dismissing any question about assuring there won’t be one as “silly.”

Economists have warned there’s rising risk of an economic downturn thanks in part to uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes, and to worries over their impact once the levies are decided on and implemented.

“What I can guarantee you is there is no reason we need to have a recession,” Bessent said. “We’re seeing some very good underlying data,” he said, pointing to figures from credit cards and banks.

Bessent said there may be a “pause” as the economy transitions from relying on government spending, but the Trump administration is “going to get this spending under control, we’re going to bring manufacturing back home and we’re going to make the country more affordable for working Americans.”

Reciprocal Tariffs

While the Treasury chief cautioned that “I haven’t seen the numbers” with regard to reciprocal tariffs that are set to be announced on April 2, he said the process would involve each trading partner getting assigned a particular duty.

“What’s going to happen on April 2 — each country will receive a number that we believe that represents their tariffs,” he said. “For some countries it could be quite low. For some countries it could be quite high.”

Bessent expressed optimism that in some cases, a country might avoid reciprocal tariffs “because a deal is pre-negotiated.” Other trading partners might seek to negotiate down their duty level after they receive their number, he said.

The Treasury secretary also said his department is working with Congress on legislation further restricting outbound investments into China.

Outbound Investment

The Biden administration issued an executive order in 2024 that required screening and reporting of some US investments into China but some China hawks on Capitol Hill are pushing for the Treasury to do more.

“We will make sure that our outbound investment doesn’t turn around and get used against us,” Bessent said. “We are going to continue investigating this and where necessary block it.”

Daniel Flatley, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.