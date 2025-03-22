Canadians will head to the polls April 28, following snap election call: sources

Strategist says Liberal Leader Mark Carney calling a federal election ‘comes as no surprise.’

Canadians will head to the polls on Monday, April 28, sources have confirmed to CTV News.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will ask Governor General Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament Sunday, plunging the country into a snap election.

CTV News reported earlier this week that election day could be as soon as April 28. According to Elections Canada, a federal election period must be at least 37 days and no more than 51 days. Both the day the election is called and election day are considered part of the election period.

The date means Carney has opted for the shortest possible campaign period allowed under Canadian law. The last federal election, in the summer of 2021, was also 37 days long.

It also means advance polls would take place over Easter weekend.

Parliament, meanwhile, has been prorogued for more than two months — after the resignation announcement of former prime minister Justin Trudeau on Jan. 6 — and was set to return Monday. Carney was chosen as Trudeau’s successor on March 9, after a relatively short leadership race.

By calling an election on Sunday, Carney will not have to present a throne speech or face confidence votes that could bring the Liberal minority government down. Carney also does not currently have a seat in the House of Commons.

With files from CTV News’ Rachel Swatek-Tsang and Rachel Hanes