Carney, premiers seeking plan for national energy, trade corridor

Prime Minister Mark Carney, centre, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, left, and Premier of Quebec Francois Legault, right, take part in the First Minister Meeting at the National War Museum in Ottawa on Friday, March 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he and the country’s premiers agreed Friday to work on a plan to develop a national trade and energy corridor.

Carney and the premiers are meeting in Ottawa to deal with what he called a “crisis” caused by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

He says after some discussions about the response to the tariffs directly, the premiers turned their sights on “nation building” to build things faster than ever before.

That includes finding ways to better move energy and critical minerals and improve digital connectivity.

The first ministers also talked about moving quickly to eliminate trade barriers between provinces and with the federal government.

Just days before an expected election call, Carney says Ottawa is also going to waive the one-week waiting period to get employment insurance if your job is cut because of the tariffs, and temporarily allow Canadian businesses to defer income tax and GST and HST payments to help boost their liquidity.

Article written by Catherine Morrison and Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 21, 2025.