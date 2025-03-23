Jagmeet Singh says Liberal, Conservative leaders will only fight for rich Canadians

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh went on the attack, targeting the records of Mark Carney and Pierre Poilievre as he kicked off his election campaign.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is warning that his chief rivals in the election campaign will work for rich and powerful people and ignore the pressing needs of average Canadians.

Launching his campaign in Ottawa before heading to Montreal for a rally, Singh is vowing to stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump and “fight like hell” for the best interests of all Canadians.

“Only New Democrats can be trusted to look out for you,” he said.

Singh said voters don’t need to choose between Liberal Leader Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

He accused Carney of working to advance his personal wealth and serve the interests of billionaires, shareholders and CEOs.

“The folks without multi-million dollar portfolios, without blind trust or hedge funds, the people who earn their living by showing up to work, who dream of owning a home, raising a family, and retiring with a modest pension, they’re being abandoned,” he said.

Singh said Poilievre will also work for big corporations, and that will jeopardize health care and unravel environmental protections.

With the question of which federal leader is best to take on Trump emerging as a top issue in the campaign, Singh said the debate should be about protecting jobs and Canadians' interests.

“People will tell you in this election, that it’s about who can negotiate with Donald Trump. I’m here to tell you the real question is: Who will make sure you and the things that you care about are not on the table?” he said.

“When Donald Trump comes demanding concessions, who will say no to trading away Canadian jobs or the things we grow and build and ship?”

Singh touted the NDP record of accomplishments by pushing for workers' rights, dental care and pharmacare.

The NDP campaign slogan is “In it for you.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2025.