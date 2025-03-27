Alberta Premier Smith rejects criticism U.S. meetings amount to treason

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, dressed in red and white and quoting Winston Churchill, stood in the legislature Wednesday to denounce those who accuse her of “treason” by cosying up to U.S. influencers and officials who wish to do Canada harm.

It comes as Smith prepares to fly to Florida to join a Thursday fundraising event with an American podcaster who has mocked Canada as a “silly country” and spoken about it being annexed as the 51st state.

“It’s apparently treason to talk to American media personalities that we disagree with. It’s disloyal to try and persuade high-profile Republicans holding influence with the president to abandon his tariff policies on Canada,” the premier said.

“Indeed, it’s a high crime to try and convince U.S. officials to refrain from imposing tariffs until after our country has elected a leader with a strong mandate. Shame on all who dare to speak with the enemy.”

Smith invoked a quote from Churchill, the famous British wartime leader, who said fear is a reaction but courage is a decision.

“We will not be pushed around and called traitors for merely having the courage to actually do something about our nation’s and province’s predicament,” she said.

The United Conservative Party premier said she is being unjustly criticized for heading south to try to change the hearts and minds of American officials in order to defuse an escalating tariff trade war that saw the U.S. announce a 25 per cent levy on auto imports late Wednesday.

Smith and her office have noted that Ben Shapiro, the media personality she’s set to meet in Florida, believes the U.S. should lower tariffs on Canadian goods.

“He has a very wide circle of influence — people who listen to his podcast are close to the U.S. president. If we can convince them, we may be able to convince the administration,” said Smith.

She also pointed to the cost of her efforts and the “hundreds of hours” she, her cabinet and officials have spent lobbying against tariffs.

“I’ve lost track of how many nights I’ve spent in uncomfortable hotel beds and airports doing everything humanly possible to stand up for Canadian and Alberta workers and families,” she said.

The premier has also been accused of asking for American interference in Canada’s federal election set for April 28. Smith said she asked U.S. officials to hold off on tariffs in order to benefit her preferred party in the campaign — the Conservatives.

Anger against U.S. President Donald Trump is proving to be a rallying point in the first week of the election campaign, and Smith has found her comments being weaponized by Mark Carney’s Liberals.

On Tuesday, the Liberals released a 15-second attack ad on social media quoting Smith’s own words to an American outlet in which she opined that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s perspective is “in sync” with America’s direction under Trump.

“What part of Trump’s vision is Pierre ‘in sync’ with?” the ad asks.

In her speech Wednesday, Smith said Carney wants her to abandon her post and cave to “eastern media pundits.”

“They want this lady and Alberta to just sit down and shut up.”

Smith has accused the Alberta Opposition NDP of doing nothing to advocate on behalf of the province or Canada. At times, she’s listed the names of more than a dozen elected U.S. officials and business leaders she has met with in recent months.

NDP deputy leader Rakhi Pancholi pushed back Wednesday, calling Smith’s address a “federal campaign speech” and labelling the premier’s diplomatic efforts a failure.

“The premier was busy taking pictures at cocktail parties and speaking to far-right social media influencers but has failed to secure any actual meetings or impacts on decision-makers,” said Pancholi.

Christina Gray, who leads the NDP in the house, said Albertans are “incensed” by Smith’s behaviour.

“The premier will curry favour with anyone on America’s far right, because she cares so much about their approval. But Albertans want a premier who stands up for Alberta as a proud part of Canada,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2025.

Lisa Johnson, The Canadian Press