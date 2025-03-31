Greenland’s new PM says Trump won’t get island

Greenland’s new prime minister said the arctic island won’t become American, the first comments he’s made since forming a government on Friday.

“We don’t belong to anyone else,” Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a post on Facebook, responding to the latest takeover comment from U.S. President Donald Trump. “We decide our own future.”

Nielsen’s comments come just days after Vice President JD Vance toured a US military base in the far north of the island, saying Denmark “hasn’t done a good job at keeping Greenland safe.” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Saturday announced a visit to Nuuk planned for later this week.

Trump has so far had limited success with his advances as most Greenlanders don’t want to join the US, even as they want increased independence from Denmark. In an interview with NBC over the weekend, Trump said: “We’ll get Greenland. Yeah, 100%.”

“President Trump says the U.S. will ‘get’ Greenland,” Nielsen said in the post. “Let me be clear: the U.S. won’t get it.”

