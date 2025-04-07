Some Canadians to get final consumer carbon price rebates

A person pumps gas at a gas station in Mississauga, Ont., on Feb. 13, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov / The Canadian Press)

Some Canadians will receive final carbon rebate payments starting April 22.

Those who qualify for the rebates and filed their 2024 income tax and benefit return electronically by April 2 will receive the payment later this month, according to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) on its website.

Eligible Canadians who filed after that date will get the rebates after their 2024 returns are assessed.

Your family situation and province will affect the amount you may receive, but not your family income, according to the CRA.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney announced on March 14 that he would remove the highly divisive carbon price, or federal fuel charge for consumer purchases, his first move as prime minister after he won the Liberal leadership race.

The consumer carbon price was former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s signature climate policy. The Carney government also cancelled requirements for provinces and territories to have a consumer carbon price. Both moves took effect April 1.

However, the federal carbon price for industry remains, which the government has called a “fair and effective” system targeting large emitters of greenhouse gas emissions.

The Canada Carbon Rebate aims to return “direct proceeds” from the federal fuel charge to residents where it applied in Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Nunavut and Yukon. The fuel charge generally applied to 21 fossil fuels and combustible waste.

With files from The Canadian Press