Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives at the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council, the morning after the Liberal Party won the Canadian federal election, in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will give a press conference at 11 a.m. EDT on Friday, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

It will be his first time addressing the media since winning a strong minority in Monday’s election.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler