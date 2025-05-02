BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said, their first encounter since Carney won an election in part because of an anti-Trump message.

The specifics of the meeting are still being worked out, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a meeting that hasn’t been formally announced. Carney’s office declined to comment and the White House didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Trump had foreshadowed the visit in a Cabinet meeting earlier this week when he said Carney would be coming to the U.S. capital “within the next week or less.”

The in-person meeting carries high stakes for Carney, who brought his Liberal Party to victory by promising to win the trade war with the US. He pushed back against Trump’s threats to make Canada the 51st state, saying the old economic and security relationship with the US “is over.”

“We are over the shock of American betrayal,” Carney said in his victory speech. “But we should never forget the lessons.”

Carney and Trump first spoke by phone on March 28, two weeks after the former central banker replaced Justin Trudeau as prime minister. Carney has said they agreed during that call to begin comprehensive trade and security talks soon after the election concluded.

--With assistance from Nick Wadhams.

Eric Martin, Brian Platt and Josh Wingrove, Bloomberg News

