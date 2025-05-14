Tory MP Jamil Jivani concerned about lack of labour minister amid Trump’s tariffs

Conservative MP-elect Jamil Jivani leaves after a meeting of the Conservative caucus on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA -- Conservative MP Jamil Jivani has sent a letter to the federal government saying he’s concerned about the lack of a labour minister in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet at a time of economic friction with the United States.

Jivani, who represents Bowmanville--Oshawa North, said his region is facing significant challenges due to layoffs at the General Motors assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., and shift cuts in an automobile sector that has been upended by U.S. President Donald Trump’s 25 per cent duties on vehicle imports to the United States.

“With these local economic factors in mind, it is no surprise that many Canadians are concerned by Prime Minister Mark Carney’s decision to exclude a minister of labour from the newly unveiled federal Liberal cabinet and relegate the labour portfolio to a junior position in government,” Jivani wrote in the letter posted on social media Wednesday.

The minister of labour title disappeared in March when Carney appointed his first cabinet, and Steve Mackinnon’s title changed from minister of employment, workforce development and labour to minister of jobs and families.

On Tuesday, Carney moved Thunder Bay MP Patty Hajdu into that same role.

The prime minister also created a second tier of 10 secretaries of state -- members of the Privy Council who are not full ministers and only attend cabinet meetings when they’re relevant to their files. Carney appointed John Zerucelli as secretary of state for labour.

On Wednesday morning, Hajdu said cabinet’s mission is “to strengthen the Canadian economy and protect workers from the shock that’s coming from the changing economic relationship with the United States.”

“And that’s a task the prime minister has given me, along with many other ministers, to ensure that we support workers no matter what comes,” Hajdu said ahead of a cabinet meeting.

Carney said Tuesday that his cabinet -- which includes 28 full ministers -- will “reinforce bridges” across labour, business and civil society and advance nation-building investments.

The absence of a full minister of labour was noted by Laborers’ International Union of North America Canadian director Joseph Mancinelli, who called it “a slap in the face.”

In a post on social media Tuesday, Mancinelli said that “if the Canadian government wants respect from labourers, perhaps let’s start with a Minister of Labour in Cabinet. Respect is earned.”

Jivani’s letter said Trump’s tariffs on Canada’s auto industry threaten the livelihoods of thousands of workers.

The Conservative MP called on the prime minister to appoint a full labour minister to cabinet and to work directly with unions, businesses and industry leaders. He said the government should extend employment insurance for affected workers and invest in retraining programs.

Jivani also called for policies to maintain production at the General Motors Oshawa plant for the domestic market and to encourage businesses and consumers to buy Canadian vehicles, through measures like tax cuts on Canadian-made cars.

“Canadians are hopeful that Prime Minister Carney will negotiate a deal with Canada’s auto sector’s best interests in mind,” Jivani said in his letter. “In the meantime, I am asking for appropriate actions to be taken to mitigate the economic damage of the current economic instability.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2025.