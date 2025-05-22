Western premiers to finish talks on trade, Arctic security in Yellowknife

Northwest Territories Premier R.J Simpson, from left, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai, British Columbia Premier David Eby, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok during a media availability at the 2024 Western Premiers Conference in Whitehorse, Monday, June 10, 2024. CANADIAN PRESS/Crystal Schick

YELLOWKNIFE — Premiers from Western Canada are scheduled to wrap up a two-day conference in Yellowknife.

The annual meeting of leaders from British Columbia, the Prairie provinces and the northern territories comes two weeks before all Canada’s premiers are to gather with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Saskatoon.

Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson’s office has said the western premiers are talking about trade, Arctic sovereignty and energy security.

Also on the agenda are emergency preparedness, housing and economic corridors.

Alberta’s Premier Danielle Smith had said she would be advocating for new pipelines, while Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe pledged to form a united front to press Carney on strengthening the Criminal Code.

B.C. Premier David Eby has lamented recent talk of western separatism.

A media availability scheduled for Thursday afternoon marks the end of the conference.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2025.