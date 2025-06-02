Ontario inks trade deals with Saskatchewan and Alberta ahead of meeting with Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney, second from right, attends a meeting with representatives of Canada’s energy sector in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, June 1, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

SASKATOON — Alberta and Saskatchewan signed agreements with Ontario on Sunday to remove trade barriers ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney to hash out a plan they hope will supercharge the economy.

The memorandum of understanding between Saskatchewan and Ontario sees both provinces mutually recognize each other’s goods, workers and investment, while a statement from the Alberta government says its MOU with Ontario aims to improve the free flow of goods and services between the two provinces.

The Alberta statement also says the agreement will simplify requirements for regulated professions such as skilled trades, making it easier for professionals to work across provincial boundaries.

Both deals, which were signed in Saskatoon ahead of a first ministers meeting in the city Monday, pledge to advance measures that would see willing provinces allow the sale of alcohol directly to consumers.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the deals help grow provincial economies as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens more tariffs on Canadian steel.

“We’re going to band together,” Ford said when talking about the agreement with Saskatchewan. “We’ve never been attacked by any leader in the world like we have by President Trump. He doesn’t give two hoots about Canada.”

“(But) he’s going to have a rude awakening. We’re going to fight like we’ve never fought before.”

It’s Ford’s latest deals with provinces to open trade, measures he says could unlock $200 billion in economic gains.

Alberta said its agreement with Ontario also welcomes the possibility of Ontario joining the New West Partnership Trade Agreement, which has worked to streamline regulations and standards across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

“It’s time to stop letting outdated rules hold us back and show Canadians what real economic leadership looks like,” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in a news release Sunday.

The premiers are meeting Monday with Carney to discuss major nation-building projects that could boost the economy.

Ford said the prime minister needs to remove regulations to make it easier to build projects. That includes scrapping the Impact Assessment Act, he said.

“It all depends on the speed right now (in getting projects built),” Ford said.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he’s hoping for a port-to-port corridor in Western Canada to ship more goods out of northern B.C. and Hudson Bay in northern Manitoba.

“It’s the largest single opportunity that I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Moe said.

“All we need to do is come together, and then stand by side by side and defend the opportunities we have from a trade perspective. Defend them like hell.”

Building more oil and gas pipelines must be part of Canada’s future, Moe added.

“If we truly are going to become the strongest economy in the G7 nations, if we truly are going to become a global energy superpower, it means we need to open up the opportunity for all of our industries,” Moe said.

“I think (Carney) is aware that there’s a feeling of alienation in certain areas of the nation.”

Both Alberta and Saskatchewan have long had grievances with former prime minister Justin Trudeau, who they say made it difficult for the industry to build energy projects.

Smith has said more pipelines are the only way to get more products to market efficiently and without one, there could be a national unity crisis.

She has called on Carney to scrap the oil and gas emissions cap and clean electricity regulations, repeal industrial carbon pricing and overhaul regulations.

But getting a pipeline through Quebec might be difficult.

The province had opposed the former Energy East oil pipeline from Alberta and rejected the GNL Quebec project in Saguenay in 2021. However, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said last month he’s open to some projects.

Ford said all provinces must be on the same page for any pipeline to move forward.

“I hope (Legault) is going to bring a pipeline through,” he said. “Last time I checked, Quebecers drive cars, they need gas.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2025.