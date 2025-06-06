Carney defends inviting Modi to G7 as probe of Nijjar’s killing continues

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the ceremonial reception of the visiting Angol's President João Lourenco at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India, Saturday, May 3, 2025.(AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is defending his decision to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 summit later this month — despite the fact that security officials have linked Modi’s government to the murder of a Canadian man two years ago.

Carney extended the invitation to Modi during a phone call Friday morning and Modi accepted. The summit runs from June 15 to 17 in Kananaskis, Alta.

During a Friday afternoon press conference on Parliament Hill, Carney said that the G7 summit will focus on forging partnerships with emerging and developing nations. He said it makes sense to have India at the table because it’s one of the world’s largest economies and plays a key role in global supply chains.

“Bilaterally, we have now agreed importantly to continued law enforcement dialogue. So there’s been some progress on that. That recognizes issues of accountability,” Carney said. “I extended the invitation to Prime Minister Modi in that context and he has accepted.”

“As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the summit,” Modi said in a social media statement.

Modi’s comment did not mention the “law enforcement dialogue” cited by Carney.

India’s ministry of external affairs issued a statement Friday with similar wording to Modi’s comment. Both congratulated Carney on his recent electoral victory.

The invitation prompted an angry reaction from the World Sikh Organization of Canada, which wrote to Carney in May asking him not to invite Modi.

Tensions have been high between Canada and India since then-prime minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons in September 2023 that “agents of the Indian government” had been linked to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian activist for Sikh separatism shot to death outside a gurdwara in Surrey, B.C., in June 2023.

Balpreet Singh, legal counsel and spokesman for the World Sikh Organization of Canada, said Carney’s invitation to Modi is a “betrayal of Canadian values.”

“The summit to which Mr. Modi is being invited falls on the anniversary of the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar two years ago,” he said. “So for us, this is unacceptable, it’s shocking and it’s a complete reversal of the principled stand that Prime Minister Trudeau had taken.”

At the time of his death, Nijjar was organizing a non-binding referendum in Canada on establishing a Sikh state in Punjab, to be called Khalistan.

The Indian government rejected Trudeau’s accusation and said Canada was supporting “Khalistani terrorists.”

In May 2024, four Indian nationals were arrested and charged in connection with Nijjar’s death.

In October 2024, the RCMP said it had evidence linking agents of India’s government to homicides and other criminal acts in Canada, including coercion and extortion.

Soon after, the federal government announced it had expelled six Indian diplomats and consular officials in relation to what it called “a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents linked to the Government of India.”

In a media statement, Global Affairs Canada said it had asked India to waive diplomatic and consular immunities “and to co-operate in the investigation,” but India declined.

India responded in kind by expelling six diplomats, including Canada’s high commissioner.

On Oct. 17, 2024, the U.S. Justice Department announced criminal charges against an Indian government employee in connection with an alleged foiled murder-for-hire plot targeting a Sikh separatist leader in New York City.

Asked about his decision to invite Modi as unanswered questions remain about Nijjar’s death, Carney said that it’s never appropriate for a leader to talk about a legal process while it is ongoing.

Singh said that the World Sikh Organization wrote Carney a letter on May 21 asking that Modi not be invited to the G7. While India is not a G7 member, the country has been invited to the summit by the host nation every year since 2019.

“We didn’t want to make this into a public issue but there was no response. There was no acknowledgment of receipt. But this is, it really boggles the mind,” Singh said. “How can a country that has engaged in criminal operations in Canada, which is engaged in multiple murders, extortions, receive a red-carpet welcome?”

When asked what his message is for people who are worried about Modi’s invitation, Carney said the “rule of law is proceeding as it should in Canada, and I am not going to disrupt that process.”

Naresh Raghubeer, a Canada-India relations expert, said that it’s important for Carney to attempt to reset the relationship with the Modi government.

“Let policing matters be dealt with at the policing level, and bilateral relationships that transcend those other matters should be dealt with bilaterally. They’re more important considerations,” Raghubeer said.

“I think at the end of the day, a relationship with the world’s fourth largest economy, the world’s most populous nation, a democratic ally that shares our values, is quite important.”

Last week, former prime minister Stephen Harper urged Canada to forge a new path with India during a speech at an event in Brampton, Ont.

During a press conference, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said “we need to work with India and other countries on trade and security.”

“So we as Conservatives understand that the invitation is necessary and that we want to see the government work on addressing security issues at the same time as they have when the prime minister has those conversations with the Prime Minster Modi,” Poilievre added.

During the final days of the federal election campaign, former NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said that in December 2023 he was put under heavy police protection due to a credible threat to his life.

He said the RCMP did not identify a specific source for the threat but the implication was that it originated with a foreign government.

NDP national security critic Jenny Kwan and foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson condemned the invitation in a joint statement and said they stand with the Sikh community.

“Canadians expect the government to stand in solidarity with Canadians who have expressed their concerns about the (Bharatiya Janata Party) government’s record and human rights violations in India,” said McPherson.

“Some of these Canadians live in fear of threat of reprisal against themselves and their families. Canada must stand on the side of human rights, justice, and accountability not diplomatic expediency.”

Kwan said that the government “must explain how justice and human rights are being upheld through this invitation.”

Balpreet Singh said the World Sikh Organization doesn’t plan on sending further correspondence to the prime minister about Modi’s invitation.

“What’s the point? I mean, we sent something out on May 21 and received no response,” he said. “And clearly, our voices don’t matter to him.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum are among the other non-member world leaders invited to the summit. As of May 28, Sheinbaum had not said whether she would attend.

By David Baxter

With files from The Associated Press.