Canada to boost defence spending to 2% of GDP this fiscal year

Ahead of next week’s G7 summit, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Monday that Canada will boost defence spending by billions of dollars to meet NATO’s two per cent of GDP target this fiscal year.

“We will further accelerate our investments in the years to come, consistent with meeting our new security imperatives,” Carney announced during a speech at the Munk School in Toronto.

“We will ensure every dollar is invested wisely, including by prioritizing made-in-Canada manufacturing and supply chains,” he added.“We should no longer send three quarters of our defence capital spending to America.”

Carney’s new timeline comes well ahead of the 2030 target he pledged during the federal election. Just last year, the previous government under former prime minister Justin Trudeau committed to hitting two per cent by 2032.

Canada has never met NATO’s existing spending target since it first pledged to do so in 2014 and has faced public pressure from member countries for years to reach that target.

The issue of defence spending is expected to be a major focal point at the NATO summit in The Hague later this month, where Secretary General Mark Rutte has signalled he will propose an overall investment plan that would increase defence investment to five per cent of GDP — 3.5 per cent for core defence spending and 1.5 per cent in defence-related investments like infrastructure.

The most recent NATO figures show Canada spent 1.45 per cent of its GDP on defence in 2024. At the moment, 22 of the 32 member countries meet or exceed NATO’s current two per cent target.

According to National Defence, Canada is projected to spend $44.2 billion on defence in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

A report released last fall from the parliamentary budget officer said the federal government would need to spend $81.9 billion to hit the two per cent of GDP target by 2032-33.

This is a breaking story. More to come.