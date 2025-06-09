Poilievre says no consensus needed to approve major projects, like pipelines

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre comments on PM Carney’s plans to meet NATO’s two per cent defence spending target.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says the approval and construction of major projects, such as a new pipeline, should be able to move ahead without consensus from stakeholders and premiers.

“We’ve got to get it done,” Poilievre told reporters on Parliament on Monday. “We need a pipe.”

“At the end of the day, if you wait until everybody agrees on everything, nothing will happen,” he added.

On Friday, Prime Minister Mark Carney introduced legislation aimed at spurring interprovincial free trade, easing labour mobility, and speeding up the approval of a select but unspecified number of big projects in the national interest.

While the bill doesn’t include a specific list of projects — nor did such a list come out of the first ministers’ meeting between Carney and the premiers last week — a potential oil pipeline to tidewater has been cited by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith as a so-called nation-building project.

Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill after the bill was tabled last week, however, Carney said his government would not impose any project on a province that wasn’t in favour of it, and that all projects will require consensus to go ahead.

That caveat prompted Smith to say in an interview on CTV’s Question Period this week that she’s ready to “convince” her counterpart in British Columbia to support building such a pipeline.

B.C. Premier David Eby said last week he won’t support a new pipeline, arguing the Trans Mountain Expansion Project is already in place.

Asked at a press conference on Parliament Hill on Monday whether he believes major projects should require consensus if two premiers are at odds, Poilievre said: “No.”

Pierre Poilievre James Bezan Conservative Shadow Minister for National Defence James Bezan looks on as Leader of the Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre speaks with reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons, Monday, Jun 9, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

“You’re never going to get everybody to agree on every single project,” Poilievre said, pointing to the percentage of Canadian oil being sold to the U.S. and the need to diversify trading partners.

In 2023, according to data from the Canadian government, nearly 100 per cent of Canada’s crude oil was exported to the United States.

“We can’t wait any longer,” he said. “We have to get things done, and it’s going to take some backbone. So, we as Conservatives believe in pushing ahead with pipelines, and the shortest route is to the Pacific.”

With files from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello