Auditor General finds F-35 costs soar amid project delays

An F-35A Lightning II fighter jet practises for an air show appearance in Ottawa on Sept. 6, 2019. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

The auditor general says the cost of Canada’s purchase of advanced F-35 fighter jets is now almost 50 per cent higher than the original estimate provided just two years ago.

The audit is one of several reports published by Karen Hogan’s office today.

National Defence said in 2022 the fleet of 88 F-35s would cost $19 billion, but just two years later, that number has climbed 50 per cent higher to $27.7 billion.

The audit says the price tag was pushed sky high by issues associated with the global pandemic, including inflation, and volatile foreign exchange rates.

Hogan also warns the work of constructing two new facilities for the new squadrons is running three years behind schedule and Canada still lacks enough qualified pilots to fly the advanced aircraft.

The report lands in the midst of an active review of the program ordered by Prime Minister Mark Carney to examine possible alternatives to the U.S.-made F-35.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2025.

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press