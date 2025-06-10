Federal government slow to reduce, modernize its office space

Parliament Hill is shown in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — A new report by Canada’s auditor general says the federal government has been slow in its effort to reduce its office space.

The report finds that Public Services and Procurement Canada has had plans to reduce its office space footprint since 2019 but there has only been a two per cent reduction because full-scale implementation only began in 2024.

The report says the delay in progress is mainly due to a lack of funding.

It also says the government has been slow to modernize its offices to be open spaces without assigned seating.

The former Liberal government announced a $1.1 billion plan in the 2024 budget to cut its office portfolio in half over the next decade.

The plan is to find billions in savings and unlock properties that can be used for housing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press