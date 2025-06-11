U.K. Prime Minister to visit Ottawa before the G7 in Alberta

Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as he arrives in London on Monday, March 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit Ottawa between June 14 and 15 ahead of the G7 summit in Alberta next week.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the visit this morning.

An itinerary for the visit has not been released yet.

Carney last met with Starmer in London in March during his first international trip as Canada’s prime minister.

This comes at a time when Canada looks to strengthen trade and security ties with European allies.

The G7 summit, beginning in Kananaskis, Alta next week, is set to welcome the leaders of several non-member countries including India, Ukraine and Mexico.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on June 11, 2025.