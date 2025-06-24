Meat producers warn internal trade bill could cause blowback with trade partners

Beef and meat products are displayed for sale at a grocery store in Aylmer, Que., on Thursday, May 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — The Canadian Meat Council is warning that the Liberal government’s legislation to ease the movement of goods and services within Canada could actually undermine red meat exports.

Lauren Martin, senior director of public affairs for the organization, says the bill is raising questions about whether it could lead the federal government to recognize provincial rules for inspecting meat processing facilities as equal to federal standards.

The group warns that any suggestion that food safety standards are being watered down could be viewed with alarm by Canada’s trading partners — a big problem, since Canada’s red meat industry is heavily export-dependent.

Health groups have warned about something similar — the possibility that the legislation could lead to provincial rules displacing federal ones for products such as asbestos and tobacco.

Internal Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office insists the federal government doesn’t intend to dispense with regulations in a way that could lead to serious health and safety concerns — something Ottawa will have to sort out through in the regulatory process once the bill is passed.

The House of Commons already has passed the bill and the Senate has until Friday to hold a final vote on the legislation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press