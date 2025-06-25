Canada commits to new NATO defence spending pledge to hit 5 per cent of GDP by 2035

Prime Minister Mark Carney is committing that Canada – along with other NATO allies – will invest five per cent of GDP on defence by 2035, a pledge that will mean billions more in spending per year.

All 32 NATO members made the new commitment at the alliance’s annual leaders’ meeting in The Hague on Wednesday.

The five per cent will be broken down into two parts, with the first 3.5 per cent aimed at core defence needs including jets and weapons, and the remaining 1.5 per cent on defence-related investments including infrastructure.

“The world is increasingly dangerous and divided. Canada must strengthen our defence to better protect our sovereignty, our interests, and our Allies,” Carney said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Carney announced Canada would spend an additional $9.3 billion on defence spending and meet NATO’s previous two per cent of GDP target this fiscal year, after years of pressure to do so from allies. Up until then, Canada had never hit that mark despite its 2014 pledge to do so.

In an interview with CNN International on Tuesday, Carney said reaching five per cent of GDP would amount to $150 billion per year.

“It is a lot of money,” Carney told CNN host Christiane Amanpour.

But Carney also told CNN that Canada will reach the five per cent target through measures the federal government is already doing or about to do – like the development of critical minerals.

“A little less than a third of that overall number is spending on things that quite frankly we’re already doing to build the resilience of our economy,” the prime minister said. “So, it would be domestic resilience, it would be defending the areas that are important to defend, but also supporting critical minerals development.”

