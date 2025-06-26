James Moore: Replenish your mind with these reads over the summer

James Moore is a former federal cabinet minister under prime minister Stephen Harper, and a columnist for CTVNews.ca.

The summer break from the federal Parliament — and from our provincial legislatures — offers our political leaders an opportunity to refuel.

Federally, this has been a long year. The resignation of a prime minister, a leadership race for the governing party, the installation of a new prime minister, the tense federal election campaign, the throne speech by King Charles III, the G7 in Alberta, the first ministers’ meeting in Saskatoon, promises to “build baby build” and generationally unprecedented nation-binding infrastructure.

It’s been a very busy legislative agenda, and all of this while the president of the United States persists in his trade war and tariff agenda and has the world on edge with his approach to foreign policy.

So, yes, a breather is needed. A break, a mental reset and some distance from the tumult of the first half of 2025 to gain some perspective and grounding is in order.

What is also in order, and ought to be a passion of those aspiring to meaningful contributions while in office, is some intellectual restocking.

Most people arrive in office with a head full of ideas and a motor to grind through the travel, meetings, expectations and muck to try to see their ideas come to life. But the mind, body and spirit can wane over time, particularly when you’ve had a half-year like we’ve experience so far in 2025.

Just as the body needs to rest and our relationships and community bonds need to be reestablished in the summer months, so, too must the intellectual capital be replenished by our leaders if they are to be of full value to Canadians in the balance of 2025 and beyond.

With that in mind, I humbly offer a suggested summer reading list for those looking to take a few weeks and slow down, nourish the mind, and return in the fall with some needed intellectual replenishment.

“The Morning After: The 1995 Québec Referendum and the Day that Almost Was,” by Chantal Hébert and the late Jean Lapierre. Published in 2014 about the referendum of secession in Québec in 1995, this book is a documented warning about the dangers of setting in motion a political event that stirs all the divisions and passions that exist in our country, and not having a clue as to what comes next should your argument succeed. It is an incredible snapshot of a hinge moment in Canadian political history and full of lessons to be learned – something that will be useful as we approach the Québec election in 2026 and the anti-Canada referendum agenda of some in Alberta.

The Morning After The 1995 Quebec Referendum and the Day that Almost Was (Penguin Random House Canada)

“Nation Maker: Sir John A. Macdonald: His Life, Our Times,” by Richard Gwyn, published in 2012 is simply essential reading for anyone wanting to understand Canada’s founding and our first and most important prime minister. This is the second volume of Gwyn’s biography of Macdonald, and it is his best. It eviscerates any argument that Canadian history is in any way dull, or that the creation and enduring existence of Canada was in any way a guarantee. Creating Canada was complex, at times tragic, at times inspirational, strategic, responsible and forever a fight against incredible odds. Without Sir John A. Macdonald, there is no Canada. A must read.

Nation Maker: Sir John A. Macdonald: His Life, Our Times,” (Random House Canada)

“At the Centre of Government: The Prime Minister and the Limits on Political Power,” published in 2018 and authored by Ian Brodie, offers real world insight into the workings of the office of the prime minister of Canada. A political scientist who also served as chief of staff to Prime Minister Harper, Ian is one of the most respected voices in Canada at explaining where political science and theory, practical governing and real-world politics collide and how one can find success in navigating these conflicting storms.

Chip War: The Quest to Dominate the World’s Most Critical Technology (McGill-Queen's University Press)

“Chip War: The Quest to Dominate the World’s Most Critical Technology,” by Chris Miller, is a primer on the intersection of economics, technology and geopolitics. Semiconductor dominance is a linchpin for 21st century power and the tiny chips inside all our devices – and who controls them – will shape global politics, great power competition and, possibly, future military conflict. While the world is rightfully focused on the wars in Ukraine, Gaza and Iran, tensions between China and Taiwan and the United States and its allies and China hinge on the fight of the fight for control over this technology. It is fundamental that our decision makers grasp the issues at hand and inform themselves of the dynamics at play.

Chip War: The Quest to Dominate the World’s Most Critical Technology (Scribner)

“The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life,” by David Brooks. This book hit me hard in all the right ways. It is about taking stock of one’s life and understanding that professional accomplishment, resume building and career goals are an important mountain to climb in life – for a sense of purpose, contribution, financial stability and fulfillment. But, once scaled, there awaits a “second mountain.” As Bono once said: “the summit of aspirations can be a lonely place” and leave you feeling less satisfied than you imagined you’d be. The finding a different mountain to climb based on what Brooks calls “eulogy virtues” – the things about your character and commitments that people will say about you once you’ve passed from this world – is something that will confront us in time, if we’re fortunate. Finding that second mountain of a life well lived and learning the virtues of living a life through service to others, caring for your family, volunteerism, community building, these are the things that lead to a truly more meaningful life.

The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life (Random House Trade Paperbacks)

