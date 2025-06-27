Trump ending all trade talks with Canada ‘immediately’

President Donald Trump speaks to the media, Friday, June 27, 2025, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

U.S. President Donald Trump says his team is ending all trade talks with Canada, “effective immediately.”

He made the announcement in a post Friday on Truth Social, citing Canada’s “Digital Services Tax on our American Technology Companies” as the reason for shutting down negotiations.

Trump’s announcement is a wrench in ongoing trade discussions between the two countries that have been deadlocked in a trade war for months.

Both countries have placed tariffs on each other, though both sides had expressed optimism in recent weeks that a deal was on the way.

“We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period,” he wrote in his post.

More details to come.