Canada rescinds digital services tax in a bid to advance trade talks with U.S.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a group photo at the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

June 29 (Reuters) - Canada has rescinded its digital services tax targeting U.S. technology firms in a bid to advance trade negotiations with the U.S., Canada’s finance ministry said in a statement on Sunday, days after U.S. President Donald Trump called off trade talks.

Canada is engaged in complex negotiations on a new economic and security partnership with the U.S.



Rescinding the DST will allow the negotiations to make vital progress and reinforce our work to create jobs and build prosperity for all Canadians.



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump will resume trade negotiations in order to agree on a deal by July 21, 2025, the ministry said.

On Friday, Trump abruptly cut off trade talks with Canada over its tax targeting U.S. technology firms, saying that it was a “blatant attack” and that he would set a new tariff rate on Canadian goods within the next week.

The tax was 3 per cent of the digital services revenue a firm takes in from Canadian users above $20 million in a calendar year, and payments will be retroactive to 2022.

Canada is the second-largest U.S. trading partner after Mexico, and the largest buyer of U.S exports. It bought $349.4 billion of U.S. goods last year and exported $412.7 billion to the U.S., according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

