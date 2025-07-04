Norwegian company has plans for LNG export project in Quebec

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks at a news conference at his office in Quebec City, Friday, June 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

MONTREAL — A subsidiary of a Norwegian energy company wants to build a liquefied natural gas export project in Quebec.

Marinvest Energy Canada says there’s a strong business case for an LNG project in Quebec to export Canadian natural gas to Europe.

The company is offering few details about the project, but an elected official in Quebec’s Côte-Nord region says it would be located in Baie-Comeau, along the north shore of the St. Lawrence River.

Quebec Premier François Legault says members of his team have met with representatives of the company.

Legault rejected a proposal for an LNG facility in Quebec’s Saguenay region in 2021, amid widespread opposition to the project.

He has said Quebecers are now more open to fossil-fuel projects due to the trade war with the United States.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2025.