Government extends temporary tariff relief measures for employment insurance

A help wanted sign is pictured in a business window in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — The federal government is extending changes it made in March to the employment insurance program in response to the trade war with the U.S.

The changes were meant to help businesses retain workers by reducing their hours and compensating them through employment insurance for lost wages.

The changes to EI came into effect in April and were set to end on Saturday.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu’s office says the changes will apply until Oct. 11.

The changes cap the threshold to qualify for regular EI benefits at 630 hours and allow claimants to qualify for an extra four weeks of benefits.

The temporary EI changes were announced in early March along with a $6.5-billion aid package to help businesses cope with the trade war.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025

The Canadian Press