‘We are defending ourselves’ against Trump’s tariffs, says Joly, vowing to fight U.S. on copper

FILE: Minister of Industry Melanie Joly responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada will fight back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s 50 per cent tariff on copper imports, Industry Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday.

“We’ll fight against it. Period,” said the minister, without getting into specifics. On Wednesday evening, Trump vowed on Truth Social the tariff would come into force on Aug. 1.

Trump heralded the metal as the “most used material by the Department of Defense!” in his social media post, promising to bolster an American copper industry to dominate the world.

“America will, once again, build a DOMINANT Copper Industry. THIS IS, AFTER ALL, OUR GOLDEN AGE!”

According to Natural Resources Canada , the U.S. was the country’s largest copper importer in 2023, accounting for 52 per cent of the total export value, followed by China and Japan. That same year, Canada’s exports of copper and copper-based products were valued at $9.3 billion.

Chile, Canada and Peru accounted for more than 90 per cent of the United States’ refined copper imports last year, according to the U.S. Geological Survey .

“Every day we are in a tariff war, and we are defending ourselves,” Joly told a group of reporters Thursday morning in Vancouver.

She said her team had not seen details of Trump’s plan, but that she had already spoken with representatives of prominent mining companies Glencore and Teck Resources over the phone.

More details to come.

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Hunter Crowther