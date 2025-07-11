Ottawa providing $16 million for Maritimes electricity distribution, solar projects

Power lines are seen in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

HALIFAX — Ottawa has announced details of $16 million it’s providing for energy projects in the Maritimes.

Federal Energy Minister Tim Hodgson said Friday the funds will go toward improvements to the electricity grid, carbon capture technologies and the expansion of wind and solar power projects.

Funding for upgrades to the distribution grids includes $6 million for Nova Scotia Power, $5.3 million for Saint John Energy Inc. in New Brunswick, and $2 million for Maritime Electric in Prince Edward Island.

There is also $875,000 for smart metering systems used in conjunction with municipally owned renewable energy production and $704,089 to Dalhousie University for the creation of a “regulatory road map” for offshore carbon storage.

The announcement includes about $1 million for a solar project owned by Millbrook First Nation, located near Truro, N.S., and to be operated at the site of a decommissioned oil refinery in Dartmouth, N.S.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025.