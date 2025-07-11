Trump threatens 35% tariffs on Canada starting Aug. 1

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday the U.S. will charge a 35 per cent tariff on Canadian imports starting Aug. 1.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney that was posted on Truth Social, Trump wrote “if for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 35% that we charge.”

Trump, who one day earlier announced the U.S. will place a 50 per cent tariff on copper imports effective Aug. 1, wrote that tariffs were originally imposed on Canada due to the U.S. fentanyl crisis, which the president claimed was partly due to “Canada’s failure to stop the drugs from pouring into our country.”

Trump also wrote that “there will be no Tariff if Canada, or companies within your Country, decide to build or manufacture product within the United States and, in fact, we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely – In other words, in a matter of weeks.”

Canada-U.S. trade deadline approaches

Last month, Carney vowed to adjust counter-tariffs on steel and aluminum products to levels “consistent” with progress at the negotiating table by July 21.

Pete Hoekstra, the American ambassador to Canada, refused to commit to that date during an interview with CTV News on July 4. He also said that an eventual deal, whenever it may come, would be “good” for Canada and the U.S.

On Thursday, David MacNaughton, Canada’s former ambassador to the U.S., said the July 21 deadline was “not realistic at the present moment.”

“I don’t think that we’re going to reach anything of a significant breakthrough by the 21st,” MacNaughton said in an interview with CTV News. “I think one can always hope for the best, but I think that’s not realistic at the present moment, because I think what we’ve got right now is (U.S.) President Trump is feeling pretty confident of his own position, not just with Canada, but elsewhere.”

With files from CTV News’ Luca Caruso-Moro, Stephanie Ha and Mike Le Couteur