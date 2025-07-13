Eric Ham: Donald Trump’s latest trade salvo raises the stakes for Canada

Political commentator Eric Ham speaks about the assassination attempt against Trump and the impact it had.

Eric Ham is based in Washington, D.C. and is a political analyst for CTV News. He’s a bestselling author and former congressional staffer in the U.S. Congress and writes for CTVNews.ca.

The on-again-off-again trade talks between the United States and Canada are taking on a whole new meaning in light of newly proposed escalatory import duties.

U.S. President Donald Trump continues to weaponize import duties, cajoling and bullying nations to agree to hastily enacted trade deals that oftentimes fall woefully short of addressing even the most basic tenets of his perceived gripes.

The treacherous landscape makes for a bruising and precarious colloquy between North America’s two biggest trading partners and once-great friends. The announcement of a 35 per cent increase in tariffs on all Canadian goods by August 1 places Ottawa’s leaders between a proverbial rock and a hard place.

This is the environment Canadian negotiators find themselves facing. Of course, one small misstep not only has the potential to send talks screeching to an abrupt halt but also the very real possibility of being on the bruising end of this unhinged president’s scathing tirades.

At a recent cabinet meeting, Trump made news announcing the United States’ plans to impose a new 50 per cent tariff on all copper imported into the country.

The pronouncement sent shockwaves through the markets and took Canadian leaders by surprise. Industry Minister Melanie Joly shot back: “We’ll fight against it. Period.”

Melanie Joly Minister of Industry Melanie Joly speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

According to data, the U.S. was Canada’s largest copper importer in 2023. In a Truth Social post, Trump’s ominous message portends the upheaval that is on the horizon. He stated, “America will, once again, build a DOMINANT Copper Industry. THIS IS, AFTER ALL, OUR GOLDEN AGE!”

Threatening to choke off all imports, the president’s menacing disposition towards key trading partners continues to stunt U.S.-based businesses and damage consumer confidence as well as create massive disruptions to the global supply chain. Not stopping there, Trump is also threatening an astounding 200 per cent tariff on pharmaceuticals, which he says are coming very soon.

Like copper imports, pharmaceuticals account for a sizable share of drugs and medicines shipped to the United States from Canada. Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association President Jim Keon says he is hopeful that a trade agreement currently being negotiated between Canada and the United States will provide relief for the nation’s pharmaceutical industry.

Friendship, trust ‘are all gone’

However, much like the incessant threats and flummoxing tariff rates, it is anyone’s guess if Ottawa’s leaders can reach a mutual endgame that keeps six decades of seamless economic integration intact.

The president has spoken very glowingly of Prime Minister Mark Carney. He has showered him with praise and adulation since his election victory. However, the American strongman has not let that stop him from lambasting Canada; armed with disinformation to advance aims and objectives meant to inflict maximum harm and damage.

The twice-impeached convicted felon has shown remarkable ability separating respect for Carney and disdain for the United States’ largest trading partner. North America’s flow of goods, services, and products across borders is the envy of the world. Canada, the United States, along with Mexico have created a regional economy that served as the bedrock of integration, innovation, and cooperation.

However, in just six months, the so-called master negotiator and principal of the “art of the deal” has only succeeded in destroying relationships, erecting barriers, and fomenting discord. Friendship, mutual respect, and trust are all gone; in their place are enemies, disdain, and suspicion.

This is the climate Canadian leaders now find themselves in as they traverse an intractable and unforgiving political and economic terrain. D-Day is less than 30 days away and in a White House too often shaped by the daily or hourly whims of an unpredictable and volatile president, time, nor reason, or even logic are on the side of Canada’s negotiators.

Even after empirical data has shown the Liberation Day tariffs to be a colossal failure, the king of bankruptcy continues to double down on a signature economic program with no upside. Still, Washington and foreign capitals across the globe doggedly and determinedly seek to find the silver lining. Searching for answers in a sea full of questions and inertia.

Yet amid the turmoil, the dysfunction, and the unceasing bromides Ottawa presses forward. Unyielding as it admirably forges ahead upholding a system of mutual gain; an ethos grounded in trust; and a dogma guided by unity. Creeds the White House seems to abhor. Principles that Trump clearly eschews. Still, Ottawa continues to extend itself but alas, Washington is no longer there reaching back.