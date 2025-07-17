Carney says he’s ready to listen to First Nations on major projects legislation

OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Mark Carney said he’s “here to listen” to First Nations leaders about their concerns with the government’s major projects legislation.

Carney and several of his cabinet ministers are meeting with hundreds of First Nations leaders in Gatineau on Thursday about the Building Canada Act.

“I will say a few words at the start and answer questions at the end but I’m here to listen, engage and move forward from that,” Carney told reporters before the meeting began.

He was greeted with cheers as he took the stage Thursday morning to give opening remarks.

“The economic value of these projects will be shared with First Nations as partners who will help build the prosperity of your communities for generations to come,” Carney said as he began the meeting.

The closed-door meeting was promised in June after chiefs said their rights were not respected by the government pushing the legislation through Parliament. The law was passed, with support from the Conservatives, less than a month after it was introduced.

It allows cabinet to quickly grant federal approvals for big industrial projects that are deemed to be in the national interest by sidestepping existing laws. It also gives cabinet the power to determine which projects are in the national interest.

Carney told reporters that Thursday’s meeting is the first step in a process.

“As we’re building our nation, we’re building all nations, building together, building in partnership,” he said.

“Today we’ll be talking about building in partnerships with First Nations, in some cases in partnership, in some cases with projects led by First Nations.”

He stressed that the law is enabling legislation and the government has not yet identified the national-interest projects it intends to fast track.

“Which ones do First Nations, do provinces, do the people of Canada want to move forward on? That takes work,” he said.

Many First Nations leaders said Wednesday they have low expectations for the meeting and are warning it should not be seen as the full consultation required on major projects.

When asked if he thinks the government can get consensus from First Nations leaders about how to move forward, Carney said: “Yes I do.”

“Everyone wants to make the country better. Everyone wants better opportunities for their children. Everyone want more resources for social services, for health, for education, for community services,” he said.

The government plans to hold similar meetings with Inuit and Metis leadership in the coming weeks. The meeting with Inuit leaders is set for July 27 in Nunavut, Carney said.

He also pledged to launch a regional dialogue with First Nations and further consultation processes going forward.

By Alessia Passafiume

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.