PM Carney pledges to ‘listen’ as First Nations say one meeting won’t resolve concerns about major projects law

GATINEAU, Que. -- Attendees at the federal summit with First Nations, which was launched to build consensus around the prime minister’s plan to fast-track major projects, say while they’re glad a nation-to-nation conversation has started, it’s going to take more time to resolve their concerns.

Mark Carney convened the major one-day meeting, bringing First Nations chiefs and organizations together at the Museum of History to discuss the implementation of his Building Canada Act, which gives cabinet the power to sidestep existing laws to expedite approvals for big energy and infrastructure projects deemed to be in the national interest.

Thursday’s summit – attended by several cabinet ministers and Indigenous MPs as well as hundreds of First Nations stakeholders – was set up after the Liberal government faced major backlash from chiefs who said their rights were not respected in the rush to pass the legislation through Parliament.

“I’m going to say a few words, and then I’m going to listen,” Carney said at the start of his 15-minute opening remarks.

He went on to emphasize how the contentious legislation – known as Bill C-5 before it passed into law last month – is about enabling a process, and that the government has yet to identify specific projects to start consulting on.

“By moving forward together, we can write a new chapter. We together can write a new chapter in the relationship between government of Canada and First Nations. And those aren’t just words. This isn’t an aspiration. This is the law,” Carney said.

The prime minister said these projects will build the “national economy,” and that economic value “will be shared with First Nations as partners.

“You will help build the prosperity of your communities for generations to come,” he told the crowd, seated in the grand hall, which features the world’s largest indoor collection of totem poles.

Carney thinks consensus possible, others not sure

Speaking briefly with reporters beforehand, Carney said he does think the government can get consensus from First Nations leaders about how to move forward.

“Everyone wants to make the country better,” he said. “Everyone wants more resources for social services, for health, for education, for community services,” he said.

Though, heading into Thursday’s meeting several chiefs said their expectations were low, and by midday attendees were emerging from the early sessions doubtful about getting on the same page by the end of the day.

“I don’t think we’ve gotten to a place where you’re going to see any agreement come out of this, but the conversations are happening and I think that’s what people have come here to do,” said Grand Chief Jerry Daniels with Southern Chiefs’ Organization. “The issues are too complex.”

Chief Murray Clearsky from the Waywayseecappo First Nation in Manitoba said that as someone who was involved in the Idle No More movement, he still thinks the conditions are still there for a second similar protest to be sparked.

“Depends how things go here,” he said. “I’ll say one thing, if we don’t get what we want, like people are talking and I’m hearing a lot of them… I’m not scared to start it up again,” Clearsky said.

Others were still willing – as Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak put it yesterday – to give the prime minister the “benefit of the doubt.”

Grand Chief Wilbert Kochon of the Sahtu Dene Council said that he thought Carney was “speaking from the heart.”“I think we can work with him,” Kochon said.

Setting expectations yesterday for the discussion to be led by Indigenous people, today Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Kyra Wilson said that as of mid-morning it was “more so a panel format where we’ve been listening in on a number of different speakers.”

“I’m hopeful that we will be able to fully engage in the conversation, rather than just listening in,” she said.

“We need to have many more engagements, and we need to talk about what does that consultation look like? What is consent? And also rights of refusal if First Nations are not wanting to participate in major projects?” Wilson said.

More meetings needed, coming

Also speaking to reporters outside – after they were not permitted by the prime minister’s planning team to stay inside the museum to hear her speech – Chief Woodhouse Nepinak affirmed that this summit “will not be a one-off.”

Among her list of requests of the Crown as this process unfolds, is to tackle the Indigenous infrastructure gap, no “big budget cuts” to services, and Carney committing to a follow-up meeting a year from now.

“I don’t think that a one-day meeting is going to solve 150 years of a new young country that we are, and I think that, you know, it’s going to be, it’s going to take a lot more than that,” Woodhouse Nepinak said.

Today’s closed-door meeting has been divided into four working sessions, one on “open dialogue on meaningful consultation,” one explaining the roles of the new “major projects office” and Indigenous Advisory Council, as well as a session on First Nations’ economic prosperity, partnership, and participation.

There will then be a final hour-long moderated discussion seeing Carney and key cabinet ministers take questions from attendees about the implementation of the government’s new powers.

Going forward, the prime minister confirmed that he’ll be launching a “regional dialogue and consultation process that will provide further opportunity for input and feedback,” noting not all invited chiefs could attend given local wildfires.

Carney will also be meeting with Inuit and Métis leadership in the coming weeks.

Elements of bill are ‘unacceptable,’ say chiefs

A group of First Nations Chiefs from Treaty 6 – which covers central portions of present-day Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba – also gathered in Ottawa to express their concerns about the bill.

Vernon Watchmaker, chief of Kehewin Cree Nation in northern Alberta, said the bill “centralizes power in Ottawa” and allows the government to “override our jurisdiction under the guise of national interest.”

“The legislation frames us as stakeholders, rather than sovereign partners. This is unacceptable,” he said, speaking shoulder-to-shoulder with a panel of chiefs who did not attend Carney’s summit.

Watchmaker predicted the bill would lead to court challenges and scare away investors.

The next speaker, Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Chief Sheldon Sunshine, raised existing concerns related to Bill C-5 – referencing Amnesty International Canada’s letter which cautioned the bill sidelines Indigenous rights.

“Canada is on the wrong side of history,” said Sunshine. “We’re against unilateral decisions that are made about us, without us, and pretend to include us while eroding our sovereignty.”

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Luca Caruso-Moro