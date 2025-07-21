U.S. senators say meeting with Carney was ‘very constructive’

US Senator Maggie Hassan, left, Senator Lisa Murkowski and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, right, listen to Senator Ron Wyden speak with media following a meeting with the prime minister on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, July 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — A bipartisan group of U.S. senators are in Ottawa looking to “build bridges, not throw wrenches” as Canada and the United States close in on the Aug. 1 deadline to reach a trade agreement.

The four-member delegation — Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada), and Maggie Hassan (D-New Hampshire) — said their aim was to signal congressional support for a resolution to ongoing trade disputes, particularly within the framework of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The delegation is part of the powerful Senate Committee on Finance and is led by ranking member Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon.

The senators discussed a wide range of issues with Prime Minister Mark Carney behind closed doors for forty-five minutes in his office. Sen. Wyden said that tariffs were central to the discussions, with the cost to consumers being the biggest concern.

“We made it clear that on a bipartisan basis, we want to work with all sides of the executive branch in both countries to get some stability back in the economy in the United States and in Canada,” Sen. Wyden told reporters following the meeting.

At issue are mounting trade irritants between Canada and the U.S., including disputes over dairy, digital services, clean energy incentives, and softwood lumber.

The Canada-U.S. softwood lumber trade relationship has dealt with ups and downs for decades. Canadian exporters are concerned as the U.S. threatens to more than double softwood lumber duties and add even steeper tariffs under a national security investigation.

“I think we now have a clear idea of how to proceed, and that’s to build around some sort of quota arrangement,” said Wyden, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee. “And the prime minister said he was open to that, so lots to work on.”

Wyden also noted signs of progress in the discussions, saying both sides appeared open to “constructive solutions.”

Senator Cortez Masto emphasized the importance of maintaining the USMCA, which came into effect in 2020.

“There traditionally has been that great partnership with Canada, and for that reason, as a member of Senate Finance, I do think it is important we reinvigorate the USMCA and work within the confines of the agreement that we’ve already negotiated.”

Murkowski echoed that sentiment, saying, “I think this is yet another aspect of what we’re trying to do today to reinforce these relationships, to ensure that going forward, we see good reforms to the USMCA.”

Carney described the meeting as “good,” and did not offer additional comment.

The delegation also attended meetings with Dominic LeBlanc, Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, as well as Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand.

When asked by CTV News outside his office on the potential of reaching a deal with LeBlanc said he was “hopeful.”

The visit comes just days before the July 31 deadline for USMCA dispute consultations, adding urgency to efforts on both sides of the border to reach a path forward.

According to a readout from the Prime Minister’s Office, senior officials, including his new Chief of Staff Marc-Andre Blanchard, were in Washington last week to “advance negotiations”. LeBlanc is expected to head back to the U.S. capital to continue that work this week.

Sen. says Trump’s 51st state rhetoric is ‘positioning statement’

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski was asked about Trump’s taunts about Canada becoming the 51st state.

“I think it has been made very, very clear that most view that as nothing more than a positioning statement, if you will, something to maybe agitate.”

Murkowski went on to offer some advice to Trump.

“My advice to the President, not that he will take it willingly, is that constructive dialogue is going to be what reinforces this long-standing relationship between these two countries.”

With files from CTV News’ Mike Le Couteur