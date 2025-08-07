NDP raises concerns after U.S. company buys Sask. grain elevator, rail assets

WATCH: The Sask. NDP is raising concerns over a U.S. company buying elevator and rail assets in the province. Sierra D'Souza Butts reports.

The Saskatchewan NDP is criticizing the province for not intervening after a U.S. based company purchased an agricultural logistics business that operates in east Saskatchewan.

Ceres Global Ag Corp is an agriculture, energy, and industrial product supply chain company which operates 13 locations across North America – including in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Two of the locations include a grain elevator near Melfort and a logistics hub in southeast Saskatchewan.

Ceres Global Ag has now been bought out by Bartlett – a U.S. ag firm based in Kansas City – leaving the two locations in Saskatchewan under American ownership.

“This is a time when we should be doing everything we can, especially with strategic economic infrastructures, power, rail, energy assets,” expressed NDP MLA Aleana Young.

“We should be ensuring Canadian ownership, if not Saskatchewan ownership, not continually allowing big multinational corporations or American corporations to come in and scoop up Saskatchewan assets.”

With the deal closing in July, Bartlett said in a news release acquiring Ceres will “expand its operational footprint and grain merchandising capabilities” which will add approximately 45 million bushels of total grain and oilseed storage capacity.

“This acquisition represents another step forward in our strategy to strengthen our agriculture business and broaden the value we deliver to customers across North America,” President and CEO of Bartlett’s parent company Jeff Roberts said in a news release on July 2.

“The Ceres team and its leadership have an outstanding track record, and we’re looking forward to building on that within the Savage portfolio.”

In a statement to CTV News, the Government of Saskatchewan said its aware of the purchase and is watching the deal closely to support producers.

“We will continue to monitor the situation to help ensure producers have access to competitive and local options to sell their grains. During the first six months of 2025, the volume of Saskatchewan agri-food exports to the U.S. increased by almost 6.5 per cent,” the statement read.

“It is reckless for the NDP to suggest that we should be blocking and opposing investment in Saskatchewan that provides jobs and significant tax revenue to the residents of Saskatchewan,” the province added.