Canada announces increase in military salaries

Prime Minister Mark Carney stands with Minister of National Defence David McGuinty as he talks to service personnel following an announcement at Fort York Armoury in Toronto on Monday June 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Canada will boost the salaries of its soldiers in order to recruit new and retain current members.

Bonuses are also being offered to soldiers who are deployed to fight natural disasters that occur in Canada or are assigned to Arctic missions.

The federal government says these changes are needed to reflect current global challenges.

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is still 12,200 soldiers short of the authorized 71,500 operational force.

Sailors, privates and aviators will get a 20 per cent increase in pay. For a private, that equates to an additional $723 each month and translates into a $52,044 annually.

Reservists will receive a smaller pay increase of 13 per cent.

Commanders and lieutenant colonels will also see a 13 per cent increase in salaries. While those with the rank of colonel, Navy captain and above will see an eight per cent raise.

At CFB Trenton today. Canada’s new government is ready to rebuild, rearm, and reinvest in the Canadian Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/2XvioID1n7 — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) August 8, 2025

The new pay increases are part of the $9.3 billion in new military investment Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on June 9 to bring Canada’s defence spending within reach of the two per cent NATO target by the end of this fiscal year.

Senior military officials, speaking to reporters on background, said the pay increases account for $2 billion of the $9.3 billion.

CAF members who are deployed to assist Canadians during natural disasters such as wildfires and floods will receive an additional $45 a day. Officers deployed in the Arctic on land duty will get an additional 50 per cent top-up, while those patrolling on sea duty will see a 25 per cent increase in their allowance.

Soldiers deployed on foreign missions in the field or on the sea will also get an additional flat rate bonus of $100 a day instead of a pro-rated monthly allowance.

The CAF is also offering retention bonuses between $10,000 and $20,000 at key points in a soldier’s career in order to keep them in the military.

Members who are recruited to a training school will receive an additional $300-a-month allowance, while instructors will get an additional $35 a day.

While the total investment is an approximately 20 per cent overall boost in salary, it falls short of Defence Minister David McGuinty’s June comments, in which he said it was time for a 20 per cent pay hike for all military personnel.

When asked why across-the-board raises weren’t implemented, a senior defence official speaking on background said that a more targeted approach was needed.

“This investment reaches areas where it can have the greatest impact in terms of morale, retention and operational readiness,” the official said.