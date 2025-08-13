Manitoba Indigenous groups agree to work together on major infrastructure projects

Southern Chiefs’ Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels (left) and Manitoba Métis Federation President David Chartrand signed a memorandum of understanding at the Forks on Aug. 13, 2025. (Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg)

WINNIPEG — Two Indigenous groups in Manitoba have agreed to work together on major infrastructure and development projects.

It comes as the federal government looks to fast-track projects across the country.

The Southern Chiefs’ Organization, which represents 32 Anishinaabe and Dakota First Nations in the province, and the Manitoba Métis Federation have signed a five-year agreement.

It outlines their shared commitment to ensure First Nations and Red River Métis voices are included in the approval of any project proposed by the Manitoba government and supported by federal legislation.

A new federal law gives Ottawa sweeping powers to speed up permits for what it calls “nation-building projects.”

The controversial legislation has faced pushback from Indigenous groups that argue elements of it could be used to undermine their rights.

The Southern Chiefs’ Organization and the Manitoba Métis Federation say they’ll work together to pursue Indigenous-led developments in areas including forestry, harvesting and traditional economies.

The Manitoba government is also exploring how it would create and operate a proposed Crown-Indigenous corporation.

“This agreement sends a message to all governments, partners and industry that First Nations and the Red River Métis are working together to shape a future that is led by Indigenous nations,” Grand Chief Jerry Daniels of the Southern Chiefs’ Organization said Wednesday.

“We are forging a path towards economic independence and sustainability, ensuring the voices of First Nations and Red River Métis are integral to the design, approval and implementation of nation-building projects across this province.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said the legislation is needed to shore up Canada’s economy during the trade war with the United States.

Ottawa has also promised to build up northern infrastructure, in part, to meet a NATO military alliance spending target for critical infrastructure.

It’s unknown which projects could be fast-tracked, but the government has pointed to ports, railways and pipelines.

Carney recently met with First Nations, Inuit and Métis groups to discuss how best to build projects in partnership with Indigenous Peoples.

The Manitoba Métis Federation turned down Carney’s invitation to discuss the legislation, after Ottawa invited another Métis group the federation claims has no reason to exist.

Other Métis groups and First Nations say communities represented by the Métis Nation of Ontario have no claim to Métis heritage and that Ottawa and Ontario have no right to recognize them.

Manitoba Métis Federation president David Chartrand said the legislation must move forward, as Canada deals with ongoing threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

“There’s not a doubt it must arrive, because the danger that Trump imposes on all of us is very scary ... this is an economic war, and people should not take it lightly,” he said Wednesday.

He added any nation-building projects approved in Manitoba must be done in collaboration with Indigenous Peoples in the province.

---

Brittany Hobson, The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.