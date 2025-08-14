Ontario orders its public servants back to office full time, saying it reflects ‘current workforce landscape’

More than 60,000 Ontario Public Service workers will be required to return to the office full time starting in January 2026, the province announced Thursday.

Minister Caroline Mulroney, who serves as the president of the Treasury Board, made the announcement in a news release and said the transition “represents the current workforce landscape in the province.”

Ontario Public Service workers had previously been mandated to work from the office a minimum of three days a week. The province said that, based on the nature of their work, over half of all public servants are already required to attend the office in-person full time.

“As the government delivers on our plan to protect Ontario, we will continue to drive public service excellence for the people of Ontario. Effective January 5, 2026, the Ontario Public Service and its provincial agencies, boards and commission public bodies will return to the office full time,” Mulroney wrote.

Employees currently working in the office three days a week will need to increase their in-person attendance to four days a week starting on Oct. 20, before remote work comes to an end in January, the province said.

Mulroney said that the move is an “important step” that supports the government’s efforts to build a “more competitive, resilient and self-reliant Ontario.”

Ontario’s public servants were first called back to the office for a minimum commitment of three days per week back in 2022. At that time, roughly half of them had been working remotely for part, or all, of the two years that followed the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, federal employees in the core public service were called back to the office for a minimum of three days a week.

Rogers Communications Inc. joined a number of other companies in the private sector last month in asking its corporate employees to return to the office. The telecom company is now requiring workers to be in the office four days a week as of October and five days a week starting in February.

TD Bank, RBC, and Scotiabank have also mandated a four-day in-office work week starting in September.