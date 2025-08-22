Carney says he will travel to Germany next week to deepen ties

Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz ahead of the G7 Summit at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge, in Kananaskis, Alta., Sunday, June 15, 2025. Carney is expected to meet with Merz on an upcoming trip to Berlin. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he will soon travel to Europe in a bid to deepen ties with Germany.

He says he will be “picking up discussions” started with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the spring when the pair met in Rome and later at the G7 summit in Alberta.

Carney says Canada has a good partnership with Germany but he believes it can be better.

The German government revealed ahead of Carney’s announcement that he would meet with Merz on Tuesday morning.

Berlin’s statement says the two leaders are expected to discuss current foreign and economic policy issues.

Carney says Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson, Defence Minister David McGuinty and Industry Minister Mélanie Joly will accompany him on the trip.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press