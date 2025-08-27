Canadian officials will meet with Pam Bondi to talk border security

FILE: Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in Washington, as President Donald Trump looks on. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Canadian officials will be in Washington Wednesday to meet U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi for a discussion on border security.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree and Fentanyl Czar Kevin Brosseau will meet Bondi at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), CTV News has confirmed.

The DOJ reached out to Canadian officials to schedule the talks. The Canadian delegation has described it as a “touch-base meeting” with the goal of maintaining an open dialogue with the Americans.

In addition to border security, the Canadians want to talk about crime bills they plan to bring forward in the fall. The discussions are slated for 12:30 p.m. EDT.

More details to come.