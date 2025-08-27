Major projects office will launch this week, minister says

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson speaks at the Inter Pipeline Extraction Plant in Cochrane, Alta., Friday, July 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel

OTTAWA — Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson says the federal government’s new major projects office will launch this week, a key element in the Ottawa’s push to spur companies into building new large-scale infrastructure.

The Liberal government rushed its major projects bill through Parliament in June so it could speed up approval times for large industrial projects.

But under the new law, the government needs this new office in place before it can start stamping corporate blueprints with Ottawa’s seal of approval.

Hodgson made his comments in a speech at the Canadian Embassy in Berlin, where he said Canada is placing an emphasis on speed in getting new infrastructure built so Canada can ramp up energy exports.

The minister made an aggressive sales pitch to German businesses to buy Canadian energy exports, such as liquefied natural gas and hydrogen.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said in Berlin on Tuesday that the government will start formally announcing new investments in port infrastructure in the next two weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press