Montreal-area home sales jumped in October as prices rose: board

MONTREAL — The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales surged 43.8 per cent in October compared with the same month last year.

The association says home sales in the region totalled 3,824 for the month, up from 2,659 in October 2023.

The median price for all housing types was up year-over-year, led by an 8.1 per cent increase for the price of a single-family home at $589,000 last month.

The median price for a plex rose 7.1 per cent to $789,500 and the median price for a condominium rose 6.2 per cent to $414,250.

There were 6,258 new listings in the Montreal area last month, up 10.7 per cent from a year earlier.

Active listings for October rose eight per cent compared with a year earlier to 18,201.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.