Pending Sales of US Homes Decline for First Time Since July

TD Bank's chief economist Beata Caranci and Equiton Developments' COO Christopher Wein share their analysis on Canada's housing market as interest rates continu

(Bloomberg) -- Pending sales of US homes declined last month for the first time since July, as high borrowing costs and prices especially hit the costliest parts of the country.

Contract signings fell 5.5% to 74.2 in December, according to a National Association of Realtors index released Thursday. The drop was weaker than all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists and was dragged most by the West and Northeast, which each saw their biggest monthly declines since 2022.

“Contract activity fell more sharply in the high-priced regions of the Northeast and West, where elevated mortgage rates have appreciably cut affordability,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said in a statement. “It is unclear if heavier-than-usual winter precipitation impacted the timing of purchases.”

Mortgage rates that reached a two-year low of just above 6% in September have since rebounded to more than 7%. Meantime, home prices have continued to rise, although at a slower pace. Nationwide prices rose 3.8% in November compared with a year ago, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index of home prices.

Pending-homes sales tend to be a leading indicator for previously owned homes, as houses typically go under contract a month or two before they’re sold. Last month’s signings figures don’t bode well for the new year after 2024 marked the worst year in the home resale market since 1995.

Pending sales also dropped in the South, the biggest housing region, as well as the Midwest.

--With assistance from Chris Middleton.

(Updates with chart)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.