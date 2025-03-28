Arctos jumps into real estate with team hired from Crow Holdings

Homes in the West Seattle neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, US, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (David Ryder/Bloomberg)

Arctos, known for its stakes in professional sports teams including the Buffalo Bills, is branching into real estate.

The firm’s Arctos Keystone arm is bringing in a new team from Crow Holdings to focus on investing in real estate from rental housing to data centers. The group will work across a variety of property sectors, said Ian Charles, Arctos’ co-founder and a managing partner.

Arctos is betting it can build on its sports and private equity experience to help real estate investors navigate what Charles called a “period of dislocation and reorganization” as the industry contends with relatively high interest rates and post-pandemic vacancies. The goal is to provide capital through a range of structures including equity and debt to help boost growth as a long-term partner.

Real estate provides “a huge opportunity for us to serve operators and investment managers,” Charles said. “Applying those tools that we built for the private equity market and for the sports market into the real estate and digital infrastructure markets is just a natural extension of what we do.”

The team will be made up of Ira Shaw, Gina Spiegel, Greg Lombardi and Robert DiGiovine. They will operate out of Arctos’ upcoming Boston office.

The venture, called Arctos Keystone Real Assets, will operate under Arctos Keystone, which provides capital to alternative asset managers.

In December, Arctos became one of the first private equity companies to invest in a National Football League team, acquiring 10% of the Bills. Its investments also include stakes in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Golden State Warriors and the Paris Saint-Germain FC soccer team.

The firm, which opened its Keystone business in 2023, recently facilitated a management buyout at Hayfin Capital Management.

Joe Lovinger and Julie Fine, Bloomberg News

