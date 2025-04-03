Home sales activity in Montreal rises for March as inventory holds steady: board

A real estate sign a condo for rent in Montreal on Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — Montreal-area home sales continued rising in March compared with the same month a year ago.

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says 4,975 homes in the region changed hands last month, up 11.7 per cent from 4,455 sales in March 2024.

For Montreal, the year-over-year increase in March activity stands out compared with data reported by real estate boards in other major cities, such as Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary, where home sales decreased amid economic concerns related to the ongoing trade war.

The median price for all housing types in the Montreal area was also up year-over-year, led by a 10.7 per cent gain in the price of a plex to $830,000.

The median price of a single-family home rose eight per cent to $610,000 and the median price of a condominium increased five per cent to $420,000.

There were 7,851 new listings in the Montreal area last month, up 15.7 per cent from a year earlier, as active listings ticked up 0.3 per cent to 18,116.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.