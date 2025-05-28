Plan on retiring but still paying off your mortgage? We want to hear from you

A recent Royal LePage survey, conducted by Léger, shows nearly a third of Canadians retiring within the next two years won’t have their home paid off. (iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Are you nearing retirement and still paying off your mortgage? You’re not alone.

A new Royal LePage survey, conducted by Leger, reveals a shifting financial reality for Canadians on the cusp of retirement. Nearly three in 10 Canadians (29 per cent) planning to retire in the next two years say they’ll still be making mortgage payments when they leave the workforce, with almost half (47 per cent) saying they don’t intend to downsize their homes.

Statistics Canada data also shows that the average retirement age in the country has gradually increased, up to 65.3 in 2024 compared to 64.3 in 2020.

The online survey of 1,626 Canadians aged 18 and up was conducted between May 2 and May 4, 2025, using Leger’s online panel that has approximately 400,000 members nationwide and a 90 per cent retention rate.