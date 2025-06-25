This city saw the highest average asking rent for a two-bedroom apartment, according to StatCan

Surrounded by condo towers, heavy equipment is used in the demolition of three-storey walk-up apartment buildings where highrise towers will be built, in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says Vancouver saw the highest average asking rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the first quarter.

The average asking price in B.C.’s largest city for a two-bedroom unit was $3,170, down from $3,440 in the first quarter of 2024.

The average asking price in Toronto in the first quarter of this year was $2,690 compared with $2,850 a year ago, while Victoria came in at $2,680, down from $2,690 in the same quarter last year.

Prices for a two-bedroom apartment in Ottawa rose to $2,490 in the first three months of the year compared with $2,290 in the first quarter of 2024.

Compared with the first quarter of 2019, Statistics Canada says average asking rents for two-bedroom apartments in Vancouver were up 27.3 per cent.

Toronto saw a 5.1 per cent increase compared with first quarter of 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.