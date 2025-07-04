H&R REIT confirms strategic review, units up more than 10%

The logo of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (Mandatory Credit)

TORONTO — Units in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust were up more than 10 per cent after the trust said it is reviewing strategic alternatives after receiving an unsolicited expression of interest.

The trust says the board of trustees formed a special committee of independent trustees in February after receiving the interest.

It adds that the special committee has since received other proposals for potential transactions and is in talks regarding non-binding offers from a number of interested parties.

However, H&R says no decision has been made as to whether the trust should proceed with a potential transaction and that there can be no assurance that the process will result in a deal.

H&R holds a portfolio of residential, industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States.

Units in the trust were up $1.53 at $12.16 in late-morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, though still off the more than $25 they often traded at during the 2010s.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2025.