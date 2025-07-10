Montreal home sales up in June as median price rises around 7% from last year: board

Montreal-area home sales were up in June compared with the same month a year ago, as prices rose around seven per cent across all housing types. A real estate sign is posted outside a home in Pointe-Claire, a city in Montreal's West Island, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — Montreal-area home sales were up in June compared with the same month a year ago, as prices rose around seven per cent across all housing types.

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says 4,385 homes changed hands in the region last month, up 15.5 per cent from 3,798 sales in June 2024.

Active listings rose 1.8 per cent year-over-year to 18,122, driven by inventory growth in the condominium market, while there were fewer single-family homes and plexes on the market compared with last year.

There were 5,654 new listings throughout the Montreal area last month, up 6.4 per cent from a year earlier.

Year-over-year median price growth was similar across all housing types, led by a 7.4 per cent increase in the price of a single-family home to $627,000.

The median price of a plex rose 7.1 per cent to $830,000 and the median price of a condo increased 6.6 per cent to $426,494.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.