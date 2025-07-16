Annual pace of housing starts in June up 0.4% from May: CMHC

Single family houses billed as estate cottages are seen under construction, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in June edged up 0.4 per cent compared to May.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts amounted to 283,734 units in June, up from 282,705 in May.

The reading came as the annual rate of starts in cities with a population of 10,000 or greater was 261,705 units in June compared with 260,947 in May.

The annual pace of rural starts was estimated at 22,029 units.

CMHC says actual housing starts in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater amounted to 23,282 units in June, up 14 per cent from 20,509 in June last year.

The six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate starts across Canada rose 3.6 per cent in June to 253,081.

