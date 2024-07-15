Apple Is Top Pick at Morgan Stanley as AI Seen Driving iPhone, iPad Upgrades

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. was named a top pick at Morgan Stanley, with the broker seeing the launch of the tech giant’s artificial intelligence platform triggering a record rush among users to upgrade their smartphones, tablets and computers.

Analyst Erik Woodring boosted his price target on the tech giant’s shares to $273, the third-highest among analysts tracked by Bloomberg, saying Apple Intelligence has potential to drive a record number of device upgrades. The feature is a “clear catalyst” for a multi-year upgrade cycle, he wrote in a note Monday.

The highest price target for Apple shares comes from Loop Capital, which on Monday raised the stock to buy from hold and boosted its objective to $300 from $170.

Morgan Stanley’s Woodring forecasts Apple will ship almost 500 million iPhones over the next two years — higher than the record cycle in 2021-2022.

Apple unveiled its suite of AI services in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference, with Senior Vice President Craig Federighi describing it as “AI for the rest of us.” Shares hit their first record high of the year following the reveal.

Shares in Apple rose 1.9% to $234.90 at 7 a.m. New York time in premarket trading. Through Friday’s close, the shares have risen 17% since the company unveiled Apple Intelligence, outpacing the Nasdaq 100 Index’s 7% gain over the same period.

“We believe that there is record level of pent-up demand entering the iPhone 16 cycle later this year,” wrote Woodring, who has an overweight rating on the stock. “Coming out of WWDC — where Apple debuted Apple Intelligence — we have even greater conviction that FY25 could be the start of a multi-year device refresh cycle.”

Apple Intelligence will “deliver much improved, and unique-to-the-Apple-ecosystem utility value” for more than 1.3 billion users, Woodring said, adding that it will force device upgrades and accelerate product replacement cycles — a key catalyst that has historically driven Apple stock outperformance.

Only 15% Apple’s total installed user base will be able to support Apple Intelligence because the technology will be limited to devices using A17 Pro and M-Series chips, Woodring said. While a majority of Mac users will be able to use it, just 8% of current iPhone and iPad users will be able to power the AI platform. Under the analyst’s estimates, more than 1.2 billion iPhones, iPads and Macs will need to be upgraded.

Initial adoption of Apple Intelligence will be limited to US English iPhone users when it launches this fall. Still, Woodring sees factors such as the broadening of non-English functionality adding even more value to users over the next 12 to 24 months. In Woodring’s view, it sets Apple up for a return to year-over-year unit growth in FY2025, followed by a potential for a major cycle in FY2026.

Apple’s annual sales in India hit a record of nearly $8 billion, Bloomberg News reported Monday, underscoring a rapidly growing market where the iPhone maker now assembles more of its devices and operates two flagship stores.

