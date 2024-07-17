ASML Orders Beat Estimates as AI Boom Fuels Chip Gear Giant

(Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV sales to China rose from the previous period and the Dutch firm’s order intake beat estimates as the artificial intelligence boom drives demand for advanced chipmaking machines.

Bookings at Europe’s most valuable technology firm rose 54% in the second quarter from the previous three months to €5.57 billion ($6.1 billion), ASML said in a statement on Wednesday. That compares with an average estimate of €4.41 billion by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

US-led chip measures targeting ASML’s exports to China did not dent demand from the Asian nation. China accounted for nearly half of ASML’s revenue in the second quarter, and sales in the country rose by €390 million from the previous period.

The Biden administration is considering using the most severe trade restrictions available if companies including ASML continue to give China access to advanced semiconductor technology, Bloomberg News reported earlier Wednesday. However, Beijing has been buying up unrestricted older kit to make more mature types of semiconductors.

ASML, which has a monopoly on making the machines that produce the most advanced semiconductors, is increasingly driven by demand for high-powered chips needed for AI applications.

“We currently see strong developments in AI, driving most of the industry recovery and growth, ahead of other market segments,” Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet said in the statement.

Impressive results from some of ASML’s biggest customers helped support demand for the company’s equipment. Last week, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said second-quarter sales grew at their fastest pace since 2022, buoyed by the AI boom that’s fueling data center investment worldwide. Sales to Taiwan rose by €290 million in the quarter as demand for advanced equipment also inched up.

Last quarter was ASML’s first under Fouquet, who took over when Peter Wennink retired in April. He has been trying to balance a US push to tighten export controls for China with the need to continue to sell gear in the company’s biggest market.

US pressure to slow Beijing’s advances in making semiconductors led the Netherlands to ban exports to China of ASML’s second-most advanced category of machinery, immersion DUV lithography machines, at the start of the year.

The Biden administration has told allies that it’s considering using the foreign direct product rule, which lets the US impose controls on foreign-made products that use even the tiniest amount of American technology, to further curb Chinese access, according to the Bloomberg report.

The company has said as much as 15% of China sales this year will be affected by the export control rules imposed in January. ASML has never been allowed to sell its most-advanced extreme ultraviolet technology to China.

ASML confirmed its previous guidance of flat sales this year before returning to strong growth in 2025.

